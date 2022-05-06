news, local-news,

A CD featuring three Border musical acts will be sold at a launch at Wodonga's German Austrian Australian Club to raise money for Legacy tomorrow night. Legacy president Ian Deegan said he'd requested musicians Rodney Vincent, Lazy Harry and Reclinign Rockers duo Peter Croucher and Gordon Sawyer donate songs to the CD to help raise funds. "We need the fund because we look after all the widows and their children," he said. "We now look after incapacitated veterans' families as well, so we put the kids through school, the kids in holiday camps, we look after the widows and we need the funds for that. IN OTHER NEWS: "At the moment we have about 400 widows and even though some of the older ones are going to leave us in time, we've still got some of the Aghan, Iraq and Vietnam widows that are coming through, so hopefully we'll have we'll have the funds to look after them." The CD's will be sold for $10 at the launch on Saturday at the Club on McFarland Road. Doors will open from about 5pm with a $5 entry fee and the musicians will begin performing from 7pm. Mr Deegan is hoping 100 people will attend. To make a booking call the Club on 6024 6905. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

