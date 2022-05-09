news, local-news,

Concerns have been raised over a Wodonga man thought to be missing for more than a month. Police are appealing for public help to locate Ross, 33, believed to have been last seen in Wodonga's Sumsion Gardens area in early April. Police and family are concerned for his welfare owing to the length of time he has been missing. "Ross is Caucasian in appearance, approximately 165 centimetres tall, with a thin build, long brown hair, and hazel eyes," police said in a statement. "He is known to frequent the Wodonga area." An image of Ross has been released and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2600. IN OTHER NEWS: To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/f90b71e9-752d-430e-8fa6-dd42428d009c.png/r0_129_456_387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg