A popular whisky distilled at Corowa will now be sold Australia-wide after winning a national award. Corowa Distilling Co's Characters single malt whisky topped the charts as the Best Australian Whisky at the inaugural Decoded Spirits Awards, hosted by leading alcohol retailer Dan Murphy's. As a result of the victory, the product will be on the shelves of all 258 Dan Murphy's stores across Australia. Corowa Distilling Co managing director Dean Druce said it meant a lot to the distillery to have this sort of exposure. "Just 12 months ago, we were in 10 local Dan Murphy's stores, and now with the opportunity to be ranged in almost 260 stores nationally, it is very exciting and at the same time daunting for us," he said. "It is great to get recognition for the hard work and tireless hours we have put in over the years. "The future looks bright for Australian whisky, which has enjoyed growth year-on-year ever since its inception 30 years ago. "For Corowa Distilling Co, we are increasing production and we are expanding our distillery experience to enable visiting customers to see the entire process from start to finish." IN OTHER NEWS: Decoded Spirits Awards judge James Duvnjak said whisky producers across Australia had begun to make a huge impact on the world market. "Our whisky distillers have found a way to create a spirit that is uniquely Australian and they are now competing with the Irish and the Scotch on the world scene when it comes to quality whisky." "Australian whisky is a rapidly growing category, with Dan Murphy's having seen sales double in the past 12 months. "The ingredients are important; increasingly customers are looking for craft producers and innovative expressions of traditional spirits." More than 600 spirits were blind tested by a panel of 10 judges across five days. Various awards were presented for gin, vodka, rum, brandy, tequila, aperitifs, liqueurs and pre-batched cocktails.

