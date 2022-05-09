community, support group for domestic violence, dv safe phones in wodona, domestic violence support, domestic violence support group for women

Domestic violence victims now will be able to access a safe phone to ensure no cry for help is left unheard. The collection point at Birallee Park Neighbourhood House enables individuals to collect a phone or distribute old working phones to anyone in need. The phones provide victims of domestic violence a safe option to call for help when it's most needed. The phones will be entirely erased, tested and distributed. Volunteer of the Neighbourhood House and survivor of domestic violence, Mel Hulm said having access to a safe phone could "potentially be a life-line". "It's a great idea. If I had had a safe phone when I was going through DV it might have got me out earlier," Ms Hulm said. "It's there for that reason when you need to leave." Neighbourhood House coordinator Amanda Skrypczak said the purpose of the DV safe phones was so victims had another avenue of safety. "They could save someone's life," she said. "Having a second phone hidden away provides security for the person to get out and call their designated safe person for help." IN OTHER NEWS: The not-for-profit organisation has also created a new domestic violence connection group for women. The support group, called Survivors Rising, will run once a fortnight on a Friday morning and is inclusive of all types of domestic violence. Ms Hulm will be hosting the group for those experiencing or who have lived through domestic violence. She wants to share her story of survival. "DV doesn't discriminate against age, gender, economic status or cultural backgrounds," Ms Hulm said. "It can happen to all kinds of people. "By hosting a women's connection group, women can come and be in a safe place, where we can help." The mother-of-three has a passion for helping others and is keen to get her group up and running. "As a survivor myself, this is such an important group, and it's not just for women going through it, it's also for friends or family who want support if their loved one is a victim," she said. The group will be held at 39 Emerald Avenue in West Wodonga. Morning tea and a hot drink will be provided for a gold coin donation. But the coordinators don't want people to be afraid to come if they don't have the funds. "We don't want people to stay away because they don't have a gold coin donation; if you're in need and you want support, and you want to talk to other women, we won't turn you away," Ms Hulm said. A free weekly lunch is also available on Thursdays to anyone in need.

