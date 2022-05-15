ART is stoking the fire of activism and sparking conversations about feminism in Wodonga this month.
Nine Border female artists have teamed up on an exhibition titled Sisters at GIGs Gallery, which opens on Tuesday.
Exhibition organiser and contributor herself Liz Marmo said bringing together artworks with a feminist theme kept these important issues on the agenda.
She said that in 2017 Judy Langridge ran the first Step Out Against Violence community march, which still protested gender-based violence each year.
"It is appalling to see the current statistics in Australia, with an increase in violence over the last couple of years, it's just not good enough," she said.
"Coming together as a community against this is a small step forward."
Other exhibiting artists include Christina Zey, Glenice Griffiths, Sherry Iszmail, Joanne Woods, Deborah Hoare, Jen Tait, Olwen Steel, Julie Kruger, Vicky Graham and Barbara Bazett.
Artist and business operator who created jobs and equality for people with a disability, Jen Tait welcomed the project.
"Feminism is the belief in full social, economic, and political equality for women; seems reasonable, and not particularly controversial, or threatening - everyone should be a feminist," she said.
"A man murders one woman or one girl per week in this country, our country.
"We are still waiting to see equal distribution of the sexes in our government, and women are still economically disadvantaged, with older women becoming the most likely to be homeless.
"Feminism is absolutely still relevant and will remain relevant until men stop murdering women and girls just because they are women and girls, and when we have equal representation in government, and when women and men are equally valued in the workforce."
Using community activism, writing and art, Ms Tait has been creating feminist art for 30 years.
"Images are powerful, which is why I like to also use art for my activism," Ms Tait said.
"We wish to raise awareness of the effects violence and abuse has on the lives and minds of women and children, their physical, mental, and emotional health - relationships, housing, financial independence, and the ability to gain and keep a job.
"Enough is enough, we will not stand for violence any longer in our community, against anyone."
There will be an official exhibition opening to meet the artists on Friday at 5.30pm.
The GIGs Gallery operates 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.
