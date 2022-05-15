BRIGHT coffee roasters and retailers Sixpence Coffee is opening an outlet in Albury on Monday.
Sixpence Coffee Albury will operate in City Walk Arcade opposite Greenstreat.
Sixpence Coffee co-founder Luke Dudley said the idea to open an Albury espresso bar had been in the pipeline for about 12 months.
"We get a lot of support from Albury-Wodonga and surrounds with people coming over to Bright or buying our products online," he said.
"It seemed like a logical progression."
Having opened Sixpence Coffee at Bright with his wife Tabitha almost nine years ago, Mr Dudley said they had expanded from a warehouse for roasting and retailing to shift retail operations to a shared space with Reed & Co Distillery in Wills Street.
Together with Tim Dickens, Evan Wille and Louise Farndale, Mr Dudley was keen to build the Albury business.
"Frankies (West Albury) will make our pastries and sweets," Mr Dudley said.
"We look forward to being part of the Albury community."
It will operate Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 3.30pm.
