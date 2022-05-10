Woman sustains minor back injuries in North Albury two-car crash

A woman has been hospitalised after a crash near a busy North Albury intersection.
Emergency service workers were called to Mate Street, near the intersection with Fallon Street, about 10.30am on Tuesday
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two vehicles appeared to have been involved in a collision.
The spokeswoman said paramedics assessed a woman in her 30s at the scene.
She was taken to Albury Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The woman appeared to have sustained minor injuries to her back during the collision.
The incident caused slight delays in the area as the scene was cleared.
Police, paramedics, and firefighters attended the crash and cleared the area after about half-an-hour.
