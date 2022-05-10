The Border Mail
Indi candidates Ross Lyman and Liz Fisher promise $3 million to Wodonga Tennis Centre if Coalition is elected

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:30am
IN THE SWING: Liberal and Nationals Indi candidates Ross Lyman and Liz Fisher having a hit at Wodonga Tennis Centre after a $3 million funding promise. Picture: MARK JESSER

Davis and Fed Cup ties could be hosted in Wodonga with a major upgrade slated for the city's tennis centre.

