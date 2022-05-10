Davis and Fed Cup ties could be hosted in Wodonga with a major upgrade slated for the city's tennis centre.
Liberal Party and Nationals candidates for Indi Ross Lyman and Liz Fisher announced on Tuesday a $3 million promise to put towards a $6 million upgrade of Wodonga Tennis Centre if the Coaltion was successful at the election.
Advertisement
The planned upgrade, headed by Wodonga Council, would see the centre's clubroom transformed into a multi-purpose building with new bathrooms, a lift for improved accessibility, new commercial kitchen and wraparound verandah to provide elevated viewing.
It will also allow the tennis centre to accommodate 4000 spectators on a show court with portable seating.
"We'll be able to get not only the tennis centre firing, but it has a knock-on effect," Mr Lyman said.
"We'll see people coming from around the North East, Victoria and around Australia and be able to stay in hotels, eat at restaurants and go to cafes. It all feeds into each other."
Wodonga Tennis Centre president Craig Farrar said the clubroom was built in 1988 and was in "desperate need" of an upgrade.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It brings us up to state-of-the-art where we can match other facilities around the state and country," he said.
"To have the final of our Labour Day tournament being played and have people being able to stand over the top and watch it, a bit like the Australian Open, would just be amazing.
"It would really help us attract those big events going forward."
Ms Fisher said the tennis centre would be sustainable into the future with community use all year round.
Meanwhile, Minister for Women's Economic Security Jane Hume was in Wangaratta to announce more than $1 million in federal funds for the Girls of Steel program to attract more young women into apprenticeships typically dominated by men.
"It's going to make a real difference to young girls lives in this region," Ms Hume said.
"When we see girls get on the tools we know that they're getting into those better, high-paying, high demand jobs of the future, so we could only encourage more of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.