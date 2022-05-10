The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Holbrook lends players to undermanned Lockhart so reserves clash can go ahead

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 10 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THIS TOGETHER: Holbrook players share a beer with their Lockhart counterparts after lending the Demons some players for Saturday's Hume League reserves clash.

Holbrook have been thanked for their show of sportsmanship which allowed Saturday's reserves clash with Lockhart to go ahead.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.