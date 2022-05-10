Holbrook have been thanked for their show of sportsmanship which allowed Saturday's reserves clash with Lockhart to go ahead.
The Demons only had 11 players available, largely due to farming commitments, but several Brookers swapped jerseys to make up the numbers.
"Hats off to Holbrook," Lockhart vice-president Abe Wooden said.
"Our blokes said it was a pleasure to play against them.
"It was just really good country footy.
"It's a win-win.
"Everyone enjoys themselves, everyone gets a game of footy and at the end of the day, we can all sit down and have a beer together.
"That's why you play community sport, that's what it's all about.
"People forget about that every now and then.
"The workload that heaps of people do behind the scenes, just so we can pull the jersey on and run out on the park, is unbelievable and stuff likes this makes everything seem worthwhile."
Lockhart faced the threat of going into recess this year but Wooden insists they are bouncing back.
"We're a proud club, a tight-knit community and we all know what's at stake," he said.
"We all really want to keep going and I've got full confidence we'll continue on for years to come.
"We've improved out of sight from where we were in late February and we're heading in the right direction.
"We're in a bit of a down moment now but we know we've got the support of the whole league and I'm sure, before we know it, we'll be back up there."
