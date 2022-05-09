sport, local-sport,

Alicia Torcaso has called for more to be done to provide female footballers with suitable facilities. Torcaso, one of the Albury-Wodonga Football Assocation's most prolific forwards, has been encouraged by the growth of the women's game in recent years. But she insists there's still a long way to go, on and off the field, in the drive for genuine equality in the sport. "Unfortunately, it's not in the hands of the clubs," Torcaso said. "There's a lot of fields out there that are governed by the council. "Melrose aren't going to have any changing rooms for two years. "It's not good enough for this area. "There's soccer played there for eight months of the year. "How can they justify not having any sort of structure or changing rooms? "Something needs to be done. "Jelbart Park, you could say that that's borderlining because there are still rooms, but there definitely needs to be four changing rooms. "We're just talking a room, we're not even talking showers. "That's all they need, a room to go in and shut the door and get changed because a 12-year-old girl should not have to worry about standing on the sideline, taking her top off to change into another top to go quickly onto the field. "That's not good enough for me." Torcaso, who wasn't included in Albury United's senior squad for this season, is finding her feet in a new role co-commentating on AWFA league and cup matches for All In Sports. "Initially I was worried I was going to put my foot in it," Torcaso said. "Everyone knows I'm quite an honest and open person and now that I don't have a club, I can be open about what I think about each individual as a player. "Yes, there's some things I pull back on, but I'm starting to definitely feel more 'me' now. "I feel like I'm not too shy and I can spit things out. "It's good for a laugh and we don't take it too seriously. ALSO IN SPORT "We call the game as it is and I think that's what people are enjoying." But that's not to say Torcaso doesn't miss playing. "It's been very tough," she admitted. "I struggle watching United play. "It's upsetting and it hurts. "That's probably why, unless I'm commentating, I don't go out of my way to sit there. "I walk around the field, I can't sit still. "But then again, when I'm watching other squads, I often make a joke and say 'can I quickly go out there and show them what I want them to do?' "That's how I feel every game. "My feet are very itchy. "I'm able watch the game from a different perspective now because I'm neutral. "But I have definitely not retired and there's plenty left in the tank - plenty." We asked Alicia Torcaso to name her top five players in the AWFA women's competition based on the early rounds of season 2022 and here are her picks: Paula has impressed me ever since I first met her. Her one-touch and powerful boot from anywhere on the field impresses me greatly because I know how hard that is. She's hit goal after goal with just a stop and a one-touch. I'd never seen Inde play before this season but she's quick, agile and with a bit more finesse training, she's definitely one to watch. She's only 14 - that's crazy! Sometimes I wish the camera would turn so you could see what I'm doing whilst I'm watching her because I'm jumping around and pointing a lot! Keely has really shone brightly for me. I didn't know too many Hotspurs players but they've done so much work to get where they are right now and I'm really impressed. Keely defends well, she attacks well, she's composed and I like her style. As the weeks progress, she's only going to get better. She's got the guidance there of Jess Thomas, who I have a lot of respect for, so I know she's in good hands. It's surreal to think Summer's mum (Danielle) and I were such partners in crime when we played together. Watching Summer play does make me feel old but when she was born, I knew she would do good things with her feet because her mother and father were such great players. I look at Summer and I feel like that was me at her age, tearing up the middle, not having too much around but enough to continue to push through. I couldn't make a list without dropping Claire's name in there. It's her consistency, her composure and, over time, her maturity has definitely shone. You only need to look at how she's been playing over the last few weeks to see that. Over the years she's gone from good to great and when she's not in the team, you can definitely see why she needs to be.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/6ed9a00e-c2da-4ed8-a285-f5bf732ebfc1.jpg/r0_81_2167_1305_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg