sport, local-sport,

Four swimmers from Wodonga Senior Secondary College have been crowned the fastest in Victoria. Abbey Freeman, Sophie Payne, Isla Kirk and Somaiya Harriden won a thrilling under-20 4x50m freestyle relay at the School Sport Victoria Secondary Swimming State Championships, claiming gold one-hundredth of a second ahead of Maribyrnong College. The Melburnians led at every turn but 17-year-old Harriden swam a sensational anchor leg in lane four to bring it home for Wodonga. "We're absolutely thrilled," WSSC sports co-ordinator Jess Harris said. "To see the Wodonga Senior Secondary College name up in first position and to see the girls on the podium was really exciting. "In my 10-year career as a PE teacher, I've never seen a regional school do that before. ALSO IN SPORT "For the girls, it was about overcoming the barrier of being a regional school. "We don't have as much access to facilities as the metro schools do, and Maribynong is a specialist sports high school, so to see a regional team get up on them was pretty exciting. "The girls train with local clubs and we only have access to a 50-metre pool for six months of the year so it's a huge achievement." Harriden touched the wall for Wodonga in 1:59.52. "To see them break two minutes was really exciting," Harris said. "They broke the record at the level before state and I knew they had a really good chance. "We had lots of people watching live at school,cheering the girls on." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/122734c0-eb63-4426-8795-ac24dfa3d8b3.jpg/r0_326_6403_3944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg