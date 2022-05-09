Wodonga Senior Secondary College wins gold at Victorian state swimming championships
Four swimmers from Wodonga Senior Secondary College have been crowned the fastest in Victoria.
Abbey Freeman, Sophie Payne, Isla Kirk and Somaiya Harriden won a thrilling under-20 4x50m freestyle relay at the School Sport Victoria Secondary Swimming State Championships, claiming gold one-hundredth of a second ahead of Maribyrnong College.
The Melburnians led at every turn but 17-year-old Harriden swam a sensational anchor leg in lane four to bring it home for Wodonga.
"We're absolutely thrilled," WSSC sports co-ordinator Jess Harris said.
"To see the Wodonga Senior Secondary College name up in first position and to see the girls on the podium was really exciting.
"In my 10-year career as a PE teacher, I've never seen a regional school do that before.
"For the girls, it was about overcoming the barrier of being a regional school.
"We don't have as much access to facilities as the metro schools do, and Maribynong is a specialist sports high school, so to see a regional team get up on them was pretty exciting.
"The girls train with local clubs and we only have access to a 50-metre pool for six months of the year so it's a huge achievement."
Harriden touched the wall for Wodonga in 1:59.52.
"To see them break two minutes was really exciting," Harris said.
"They broke the record at the level before state and I knew they had a really good chance.
"We had lots of people watching live at school,cheering the girls on."
