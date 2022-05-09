sport, australian-rules-football, culcairn, henty, stretchered, concussion

Two ambulances were called to attend separate incidents during the Culcairn and Henty clash at Culcairn on Saturday. In the first incident, play was held up for more than 10 minutes during the third quarter after Henty forward Jake Holmes was concussed. In the second incident, play was again held up for more than 10 minutes during the last quarter after Culcairn defender Sam Welch was also concussed. Culcairn coach Tim Haines said both incidents were accidents with no malice involved. ALSO IN SPORT "There were two separate concussions, so play was stopped twice while the ambulance arrived," Haines said. "Both players had to be stretchered off, which you don't want to see. "But a big shout out goes to the trainers of both sides and the way they responded was fantastic. "Both concussions were accidents and happened in play and there was nothing untoward that happened." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

