A last quarter surge by Power put the home side in control to defeat Brock-Burrum by 11 goals at Coreen on Saturday. Despite the Saints fighting back to be within one goal of CDHBU at three-quarter-time, Power co-coach Gabi Browne admitted her side dug deep to secure the win. "We just settled and played our game," Browne said. "In the fourth quarter we shot 17 goals when we should have been fatigued, so that shows me that if that's what we can do, we should be doing it from the first quarter." Rachel Hanrahan and Keely Mills combined well in goals, while goal-keeper Maddie Stanton was also reliable. Browne praised players for their efforts all over the court. "I'd say that was our shooters' best game that they've played," she said. "Our defence was incredible as well, they took rebounds and intercepts when we needed them to." ALSO IN SPORT: CDHBU has now won two games and is awaiting a clash against Jindera. "Overall I'm happy with how the girls are tracking and I hope we can continue this positive mindset," Browne said. Lockhart, Osborne, Culcairn, Jindera and Crows were also winners.

