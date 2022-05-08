sport, local-sport,

A 41-point display by Lauren Jackson helped the Bandits to a convincing 102-50 win against Inner West Bulls at Albury on Saturday. Ai Yamada, Amelia Hassett, Brodie Theodore and Jade McCowan all hit double figures in the clash, with former Opal Jackson continuing to impress in her basketball comeback. "Her numbers have still been crazy each week, but her movement patterns really went up a level this week," women's coach Matt Paps said. "She's still getting her feel and touch back for the game." Coming off the back of a fourth consecutive win, Paps admitted excitement is building. ALSO IN SPORT: "We have had a good start to the season and it's exciting to have some big wins, especially in front of our home fans, which hasn't always been the case when last year we were the ones battling," Paps said. "We're setting ourselves up to be in a good position at the back end of the season."

