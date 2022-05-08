sport, australian-rules-football,

Cudgewa opened its account on Saturday in the Upper Murray Football League. The inaccurate Blues toppled Federal 11.18 (84) to 6.7 (43) at Corryong Recreation Reserve. "We jumped out to a four-goal lead in the first quarter, mainly due to some handy work from the backline and we held that all the way in, but we certainly didn't kick straight," coach James McInerney suggested. The Blues' on-ball division was excellent, particularly Mitch Pynappels and Michael Voigt, who won a stack of possession between them and were able to use it well to set up a number of attacking raids. Ruck Lachie Whitleley was another to impress, utilising his craft to give his team-mates first use of the ball, back pocket Dylan Ward played a strong game, while Yarrod Hamilton provided tremendous drive, particularly early. The Blues fell to Tumbarumba in round one and then had the bye. They will host Bullioh on Saturday. IN OTHER NEWS: And Tumbarumba's unbeaten after thumping Corryong 28.21 (189) to 5.3 (33).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/f881d62f-e2c6-4fcc-9e2b-8f12b9f980d5.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg