Bullioh blasted Corryong in Saturday's opening Upper Murray Football League round. The visitors kicked away in snaring a strong 18.19 (127) to 8.7 (55) win. Wade Knights impressed with five goals for the Bulldogs, while Luke Knight added four. The Demons struggled to cope with the double-barrelled combination, while Kelvin Wallace and Shane Price chipped in with three majors apiece. The visitors have been a long-time power in the league and there's nothing to indicate it won't be the same in the competition. Corryong's Dylan Nowak kicked half of his team's eight majors and he was the home club's only multiple goalkicker in an impressive display. Nowak's single-handed effort will alert other clubs of his ability to hit the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Tumbarumba proved too strong on the road. The visitors produced an accurate display in posting 18.8 (116) to Cudgewa's 11.12 (78). Tumbarumba's effort was an exceptional performance in round one, with clubs, at all levels, often taking time to find their goalkicking range. Federal had the bye. Federal indicated last week it's unlikely to field a senior side after admitting a month ago it was in its greatest battle for survival as a result of low numbers. IN OTHER NEWS: The two winners in Bullioh and Tumbaruma will meet on Saturday in what should give an early indication of who will be the premiership favourites.

