Federal Football Netball League is battling for survival. Unfortunately, the Upper Murray club joins a list of regionals outfits, including one-time Goulburn Valley powerhouse Benalla and Tallangatta and District unit Wahgunyah, in a call out for player numbers. Federal has around 20 players for its senior football list, but eight will be unavailable at times for work commitments. The reserves have around 15 players, but it's a similar story with players unavailable. In the four netball grades, the club doesn't have a coach for any. "We're wanting to do it (keep the club going) for our kids and that's what we've also looked to do so our local kids can continue to play sport," club treasurer Ash Tyrell suggested. "We want our local kids to be able to stay local and play sport. "But we know we can't do that without that senior group." Federal had already announced it wouldn't be able to field a team in the under 14 football competition, although there's plenty of numbers at the under 11 level. And the under 15s and under 11 netball teams also have strong numbers. Federal is based out of the Corryong township, which boasts around 1350 residents. "Corryong is a two-club town, so it's different to the others places which have been battling low numbers," Tyrell explained. "With those clubs they're in a one town, one team set-up and they're bigger than Corryong with only the one club, but it's much more different here. "We're trying to do two clubs in one town and it's just getting tougher and tougher.:" Federal started out in 1901, so 121 years of history is riding on the public's response in the coming weeks. "It's got to a desperate situation, but we will do everything we can," Tyrell explained. The only positive for the club is the competition doesn't start for another month until April 23. Federal also has the first round bye, so it's has been able to 'buy' time as it continues the search. Tyrell can be contacted on 0428 291 914. A number of the clubs which were battling low numbers have received a boost once they went public with their issues. Wahgunyah was worried early last month it could fold for the season, but the club has decided to forge ahead after an increase in numbers. ALSO IN SPORT Naturally, all areas vary in terms of population and distances from major regional areas like Albury-Wodonga, but Federal is also hoping for the 'bounce back' factor.

