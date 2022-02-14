sport, australian-rules-football,

Battling Benalla has had some positive news in its fight for survival. The proud club announced three weeks ago its future was in doubt due to a player shortage and it will hold a 'Call To Arms' meeting on Tuesday night with the Goulburn Valley season less than two months away. But a former premiership player has signed with the Saints. "Josh Marchbank played for us in the 2015 premiership (against Kyabram and was best on ground), while Brody Webster was going to play in town (Melbourne), but he's decided to stay," Saints' secretary Garry Harper offered. "There's also been a number of past players, players in their 30s have put up their hand, so that will bolster the (reserve grade) numbers." The crisis meeting, which is open to current and past players, plus the general public, will outline the current situation. IN OTHER NEWS: The 6pm meeting will be held at the Redgum Room in the Benalla Saints' complex.

