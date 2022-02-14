Cadaver dogs develop 'significant' interest at mine shaft as search for Terry Floyd wraps up

news, local-news, terry floyd, floyd, missing, cold case, avoa, police

THE search for missing Maryborough boy, Terry Floyd wrapped up today and volunteers say there has been "significant" steps forward. Focusing on the area where Terry was last seen, cadaver dogs, volunteers and family members spent three days searching dense bushland near Avoca. Related: Cadaver dogs, volunteers and family continue to search for missing boy, Terry Floyd, remains Terry's brother Daryl led the search and said cadaver dogs had developed interest in one particular area of the mine shaft. "On Saturday afternoon, after the dogs had a rest, our focus was on the actual mine site and we were there with the cadaver dogs," he said. "One of the dogs, Boof had a significant interest at the mineshaft and he has also had two significant interests nearby the mine shaft where there is pebbles and rocks. "Those rocks are what we have been taking out of the mineshaft itself. Boof walked over that and had a significant interest there." For Mr Floyd, the findings were bittersweet. "It's still hitting home if I being honest," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are always looking for answers and we are always hopeful that we will find answers. "At the same time, reality sets in and it's hard. We go back to this mine and for the first four years when Terry went missing, the focus was on the mine, it's hard to keep coming back." For now, Mr Floyd said he would be taking these findings to his expert contacts and will be looking more into what the next steps forward were. "We need to take a different angle and we have a remarkable team who have been helping and I have a team of experts that I can go to for advice," he said. "We are now reaching out to some contacts in the US who have experience in taphonomic experimental research." Mr Floyd has also been in talks with the state government about organising a complete search of the mine, where he believes Terry's body is. "We need to complete the mine search and we have been in talks with the Andrews government towards the end of last year and we are working towards an agreement," he said. "What we need is a mining crew to complete the mine search and there is certain expertise that is needed," he said. "We are 80 per cent complete of the mine and hopefully they can see how desperate we are for answers." After a long weekend of searching, Mr Floyd said he will now go back home to Rutherglen and focus on spending time with his loved ones. "I can't wait to get back home, spend time with my dogs and my partner," he said. "I need some downtime, I need to switch off, it's hard to do, you wake up in the middle of the night and your mind is racing. "But I know what I need to do now and who I need to contact and we could be there in weeks, months, we are not sure." Mr Floyd thanked everyone who volunteered their time to help and assistance. A $1 million reward has been offered for information regarding the case, which has haunted the Floyd family for more than four decades. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

