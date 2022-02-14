Buffalo attack at Ladysmith property leaves man with serious injuries
Paramedics were called to a property at Ladysmith on the weekend after a man was gored by a buffalo.
About 8:45am Saturday four ambulances and the Toll ambulance rescue helicopter were dispatched to a property on Mona Vale Road at Ladysmith.
They found a man, believed to be in his 50s, with a puncture wound to his lower leg and injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.
The man was treated at the scene and then transported to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson.
NSW Ambulance Southern Zone Inspector Peter Thompson said the buffalo appeared to have charged the man, knocking him over, and then gored a hole in his leg.
"The patient was in a lot of pain, so paramedics and the aeromedical team worked to control bleeding, managed his pain and stabilised him for transport," he said.
"It's a reminder of the damage a big, powerful animal like this can do to you, if it has a mind to."
