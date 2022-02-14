news, local-news,

Paramedics were called to a property at Ladysmith on the weekend after a man was gored by a buffalo. About 8:45am Saturday four ambulances and the Toll ambulance rescue helicopter were dispatched to a property on Mona Vale Road at Ladysmith. They found a man, believed to be in his 50s, with a puncture wound to his lower leg and injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. The man was treated at the scene and then transported to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Ambulance Southern Zone Inspector Peter Thompson said the buffalo appeared to have charged the man, knocking him over, and then gored a hole in his leg. "The patient was in a lot of pain, so paramedics and the aeromedical team worked to control bleeding, managed his pain and stabilised him for transport," he said. "It's a reminder of the damage a big, powerful animal like this can do to you, if it has a mind to."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/5dfe774a-f722-4b3f-83f8-5836351c9709.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg