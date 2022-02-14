community, community, Esther Butt, 103 years old, Albury-Wodonga, Centenarian

A Border centenarian who celebrated her last birthday with KFC has died, aged 103. Esther Butt's long life ended on February 1, with her funeral scheduled to be held on Friday. Born on March 31, 1918, Mrs Butt lived all her years in Albury, only moving into a nursing home at the age of 101. Cake, non-alcoholic champagne and her requested KFC featured in her 103rd birthday celebrations last year at Estia Health. "Make the best you can out of life, I enjoyed meeting people, talking to them," she told The Border Mail at the time. A mother of four, Mrs Butt also had seven grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

