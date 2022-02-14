Albury centenarian who enjoyed KFC, Esther Butt, dies aged 103
A Border centenarian who celebrated her last birthday with KFC has died, aged 103.
Esther Butt's long life ended on February 1, with her funeral scheduled to be held on Friday.
Born on March 31, 1918, Mrs Butt lived all her years in Albury, only moving into a nursing home at the age of 101.
Cake, non-alcoholic champagne and her requested KFC featured in her 103rd birthday celebrations last year at Estia Health.
A mother of four, Mrs Butt also had seven grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News.