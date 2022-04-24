news, local-news,

SIX decades after it first entered service, the Southern Aurora managed to excite emotions at Albury railway station on Sunday. The train made a stop-off en route from Sydney to Melbourne as part of a 60th anniversary tourist trip conducted by private firm St James Rail. Albury mayor Kylie King and member for Farrer Sussan Ley were on hand to greet the train, along with a crowd of curious onlookers. Ms Ley reflected on her predecessor Tim Fischer's enthusiasm for the first service to not change in Albury for the break of gauge but also his desire for a very fast train. "As we all come out of COVID and many people who live on the eastern coast realise the benefits and the beauty of inland and regional Australia, a very fast train is something that would make an enormous difference and actually connect people with the coast like never before," Ms Ley told a gathering on the platform. Cr King said: "The future is fantastic but I just think there's something nostalgic about looking at this grand old dame - it was just beautiful watching her come in." Albury's Eric Goldsmith arrived with grandson Cooper, 4, at 8am, half an hour before the train was due. "I just thought it was amazing and I was thinking this train has been around so long and it's just like a treasure to see it still coming down the line," Mr Goldsmith said. It was Cooper's first time seeing a locomotive and he was rapt to go inside the carriages after developing a passion for railways through watching train shows on visits to his grandfather each Tuesday. The 15 carriages are in public and private ownership and were joined to three former Victorian Railways engines from the Seymour Heritage Railway Centre. IN OTHER NEWS: St James Rail director Owen Johnstone-Donnet said 119 passengers were taking the six-day trip from Sydney which has a stop-off at the Violet Town 1969 crash memorial and a King Valley excursion on the return leg. They are being aided by 30 staff with the tour, which cost $4990 twin share, having had a waiting list of 30. Mr Johnstone-Donnet said that the bulk of those travelling were not gunzels. "You'd be lucky if there was five train enthusiasts on board," he said. "Most people don't care what's up the front or what the bogies are underneath or the number on the locomotive, what they care about is if the white wine is cold and the food is good." The trip follows a 50th anniversary journey that lasted for 10 days and saw the Southern Aurora travel from Sydney to Melbourne and back to NSW and then pass through Parkes and Brisbane before returning to the Harbour City.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/67da9f45-9326-4e6c-8c8c-fceb97f31467.jpg/r2_239_4675_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg