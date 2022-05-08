sport, local-sport,

There wasn't anything separating Wodonga Raiders and North Albury at the sound of the final whistle on Saturday as both sides finished with 42 goals at Birallee Park. The Hoppers had a slight lead towards the final minutes of the last term, with the Raiders rallying to produce some late opportunities to level the score. "It was certainly a nerve-racking game," Raiders' coach Jodie House said. "The girls just went into overdrive. They played some nice clean netball, got some turnovers, retained possession and just got a really quick flow on. "It was a game full of great moments and missed opportunities." A 26-goal haul from Nat Heagney and 16-goal effort from Sophia Kohlhagen saw the Hoppers goaling duo among the best for the visitors, with Niamh Boyer also strong. Moving into goal-defence this season, Mackensey House was excellent for the Raiders, alongside fellow defenders Molly Goldsworthy and Blaynee House. While the Hoppers were coming off the back of a win against powerhouse Wangaratta, Raiders have notched up two wins so far this season. House said she was pleased by the way her young side performed under pressure on Saturday. "I think that winning culture is something that you learn over time as you progress and mature and get to know each other," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "I think that for a team that's relatively new, and North Albury are in the same boat as us, I was pretty happy with how we went. "We reflected after the game and certainly highlighted that we had a number of unforced errors. "They're certainly areas that we'll need to clean up if we want to continue to try and challenge for a top five spot." Raiders currently sit in sixth position, while North Albury are fourth. In the other Ovens and Murray League clash this weekend, Yarrawonga ran away with a 51-21 win against Wodonga at J.C Lowe Oval. Annalise Grinter and Laura Ryan were the best for the Pigeons, with Bridget Cassar landing 43 goals for the home side. Young gun Kaleisha Pell made her A-grade debut for the Pigeons after stepping up from the under-17s. Newcomer Ella Dickins was the best for the Bulldogs and was well supported by Leah Mathey. Cassi Mathey shot 13 goals, while Hannah Pole and Kristen Wright also contributed to Wodonga's scoreboard. The Pigeons are just behind second placed Lavington on percentage, while Wodonga is looking to welcome its first win this season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

