news, local-news,

Cricket Albury-Wodonga is considering the introduction of a points system. Talks have already started at board level and clubs will be consulted over the next few months. CAW chairman Michael Erdeljac believes player points would not only maintain the sort of open field we saw in 2021/22 but also ensure clubs don't overstretch themselves financially. "We've noticed lately that a lot of clubs are getting big-name sponsors," Erdeljac said. "Most clubs now have a major sponsor who can put in a fair bit of money, so that has to be looked at. "What we are looking at and working our way through is what we think will be best for the clubs. "As a board, we're there to make sure the clubs don't damage themselves, that they don't screw themselves over. "We are looking at a points system but there's still a lot of work to be done by the board. "Some stuff will be shown to clubs in the next three months about, not this year, but what might happen in the next 18 months. "I think our provincial competition is the most open senior elite competition around. "On any given day, anyone can win. "I look after everybody but provincial is our number one comp. "Our best cricketers play in it and with four weeks to go, every side bar one could have played finals and that is amazing." Erdeljac insists club feedback will be considered before any changes are made. "When we come up with our blueprint, I will bring a couple of club presidents in at a time to have a look at it and see what they think, not everyone in the room at the same time," Erdeljac said. "It's a process and it has to happen. ALSO IN SPORT: "We know that sides like Tallangatta will bring two or three players in from England and we know North Albury will bring players in. "We've got three or four players coming down from Canberra to play cricket here because, one, they get a job, and two, they're playing cricket. "They're not going to bush league cricket, they're going to Cricket Albury-Wodonga which is ranked in the top three or four in the state, so our quality of cricket is very good. "You've got to have a base underneath, you've got to have your juniors in order and your lower grades as well, so it works. "Tallangatta, for example, might say 'can we bring in two or three?' and we'll look at that. "As a board, we've got to work our way through it ourselves first. "And then the clubs, if we expect them to do it, it won't be 'here it is, you've got three weeks,' it'll be 'you've got three months, so you know it's coming." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/f1479c4e-a265-4feb-ab86-7b046dd111ad.jpg/r528_242_3918_2157_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg