A second quarter goal by Josh Pritchard gave Wodonga the edge against Falcons on Sunday to secure a close 1-0 win in Hockey Albury-Wodonga's men's competition. Opportunities in front of goal were lost under the defensive pressure of both sides, with Wodonga's Jeremy Payne and Falcons' Matt Andrew the standouts. It was a more convincing win for United against an undermanned Wombats, with the victors capitalising on eight opportunities in front of goal. Shaun Moore and Ryan Heagney were the best for United, while goal keeper Aaron Dudgeon put in a great effort for Wombats. A three-goal performance by Brandon McMillan helped set Magpies up for success against North. Noah Jones shot another two goals for the victors in the 5-0 win. ALSO IN SPORT: In the women's competition, there was nothing separating Wombats and United in a three-all draw. United were dominant in the early stages before Wombats surged in the second half to level the score. Belle Lowe scored two goals, while young guns Rosie Blain (United) and Stella Moeliker (Wombats) were both impressive. Falcons dominated all over the field to account for Falcons 5-0 in the other match. Sally Borella, Kate Bardy, Ellie Florence, Jess Madden and Alison Stock were all goal scorers. In the Capital League, the Spitfires men's side was defeated 1-2 by St Patrick's. The Spitfires' women's side was also defeated by St Patrick's 0-3.

