Wangaratta overcame a goalkeeping crisis to hold Wodonga Diamonds to a goalless draw on Sunday. The visitors handed the gloves to Kalika Miliankos-King and she didn't let them down at La Trobe. "We've had our keeper and back-up keeper fall sick this week so for 'Kiki' to step up was brilliant," Devils coach Lachlan Campbell said. "She came out and smashed it in goals and the whole defence was superb. "The girls went out there and did exactly what I asked. I told them we needed to get control of midfield and put Diamonds on the back foot and they did, so I can't fault them." In a tight first half, both sides struggled to find the killer pass in the final third. ALSO IN SPORT: Matilda Aggenbach should have punished a poor clearance by Diamonds keeper Sonia Sullivan, who saved well from Beth Cope moments later. Cope was the game's standout player and she went close four times in the second half, while Georgia Mahoney and Aggenbach both came within inches of breaking the deadlock. Claudia Grofski gave the home side a good outlet but they created little and Wangaratta should have won it at the death when Mahoney's cross was spilled and Naomi Howe missed an open goal. "I'm a little disappointed," Diamonds coach Darin Fitzsimmons said. "We controlled the majority of that match but up top we let ourselves down with (a lack of) clear-cut chances and putting the ball in the back of the net." Albury Hotspurs won 2-1 away to Melrose and Albury United beat Myrtleford 8-0.

