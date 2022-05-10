Teen girl involved in car chase, vehicle thefts, assaults: court

Police are concerned by a teenager's escalating behaviour following a string of recent arrests in Wodonga and Wangaratta.
The 16-year-old faced court on Monday after being arrested at her Wangaratta residential care unit on Saturday night.
The girl was already facing charges of aggravated burglary, car theft, dangerous driving during a police pursuit, theft, assault and criminal damage, with four sets of bail in place.
Police prosecutor Heath Dosser said Saturday night's incident involved a wall being kicked, but came after an incident in December and three incidents in March.
"The main concern is she's not stopping," he said.
"The concern of the police is she's not getting it.
"We want her to stop re-offending.
"She places herself in danger, and others in danger."
The court heard she stole a car from a Wodonga care unit on March 14 and fled police at high speed on Thomas Mitchell Drive a short time later.
She allegedly stole a car two days later and smashed a glass door at Wodonga Middle Years College.
During another incident, she allegedly twice kicked a Wodonga police officer in the groin, and was allegedly involved in the theft of $710 worth of clothes from Shepparton stores on another day.
She allegedly spat in a Shepparton officer's face during another arrest.
Concerns were raised the girl had shown a "blatant disregard to the justice system".
Magistrate Peter Dunn told the girl Youth Justice staff would work with her to try "sort out some of your problems".
She will return to court on July 4.
