THE gap between a partly-built Albury house being finished or a big demolition is 150 millimetres, the city's councillors have been told.
The property on the corner of Pemberton and Thurgoona streets has been the subject of a stop work order since May 2019.
That followed neighbours stating the development application was not being met in regards to their amenity.
At a forum before Monday night's council meeting, James Sloan, solicitor for the home's owner Ron Emptage, outlined modifications now proposed to allow work to restart and the building to be completed.
They relate to the height of the garage studio roof dropping 350 millimetres rather than 500 millimetres as recommended, cladding on the western wall and the site of an air conditioning unit.
Mr Sloan said the 150-millimetres variation was "not very much" but would be crucial to the overall structure.
"To do it by 500 millimetres would require the constructed floor structure to be demolished, whereas to 350 millimetres that wouldn't have to happen," he said.
"The roof could come down by 350 millimetres, we'd have a 150-millimetre difference which is very small but to have to take it that extra 150 millimetres would result in huge demolition and would be extremely onerous and extremely expensive."
Neighbour and objector Julie Garoni told councillors she did not support a 350-millimetre cut.
"We feel that the 500-millimetre reduction, suggested by the staff, is a fair and equitable difference between the building being over one-metre taller than it should have been and the 350 is just not equitable," she said.
"We realise the developer will have incurred a cost and it will be difficult for him but as we've stated all the way through this, we've done nothing but just own the property next door."
When the matter was reached during the council meeting following the forum, it was decided to defer a decision on the modifications until the next gathering on May 23.
Councillor Alice Glachan said it was important staff put further consideration into the matter before presenting a further recommendation.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said a lot more questions needed to be answered.
Councillor Stuart Baker said he drove past the incomplete home on a daily basis.
"I think the frozen aspect of it is not a great look," he said.
"I hope with some good sense we can reach a resolution at the next meeting."
Six new councillors have since been elected to council via December's election..
