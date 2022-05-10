The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Four years after work stopped on an Albury house, councillors are being asked to accept a modification not wanted by a neighbour

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 10 2022 - 4:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unclear future: The stalled two-storey residence under construction on a block on the corner of Pemberton and Thurgoona streets which once housed a Caltex service station.

THE gap between a partly-built Albury house being finished or a big demolition is 150 millimetres, the city's councillors have been told.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.