The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga school student, 12, prompts shock with query about drugs put to Indi election candidates

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forthright: Nadia David responding to questions at Wodonga's election forum, which included a poser about a drug use in a school in the city. Picture: MARK JESSER

LABOR'S Indi candidate has told a 12 year-old student, worried at illicit substance use at school, that drugs should be decriminalised.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.