However, the Labor councillor failed to secure support for another motion prompted by flooding of Thurgoona homes in a January storm.
Cr Cameron had wanted a report presented to councillors by the city's chief executive Frank Zaknich addressing the capacity of the sewer and stormwater system with a particular focus on Thurgoona.
His move was rejected 6-3 and instead councillors accepted a motion from councillor Alice Glachan which noted Mr Zaknich's response to Cr Cameron's questions in Monday night's agenda and stated the council would "provide relevant information to the community as appropriate and in a proactive ways".
Cr Glachan argued councillors had already been alerted to relevant information in briefings and emails and it had been "fabulous".
Cr Cameron said he had wanted material to be presented to the public in a transparent way and had been motivated after visiting residents' damaged houses.
"I have seen firsthand the affects of stormwater run-off, the admixture of stormwater and flooding of sewerage, raw sewerage into people's homes," he said.
"I've smelt their carpets, I've seen their walls.
"I would urge councillors to go out and meet the ratepayers that elect them, visit their homes, observe the damage and listen to their reasonable questions and concerns."
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen noted there were inundated residents still unable to return home.
"It is not something that just finishes and we're done and everything's okay," he said.
Earlier the conflict in Ukraine and its invasion by troops directed by Russian president Vladimir Putin was condemned as councillors supported the flying of the besieged nation's flag as an act of solidarity with its citizens and diaspora.
David Thurley and Jessica Kellahan joined Cr Cameron in voicing support.
"Local governments, state governments and our federal government need to show our strong support for the Ukrainian people in the face of what is just a complete power grab by Vladimir Putin," Cr Thurley said.
Cr Kellahan said: "It's a small gesture that will make a huge difference to many people in our community and the Ukrainian community as well."
Cr Cameron noted due to the Bonegilla migrant camp there was a "considerable number of families of Ukrainian descent in Australia".
The blue and yellow bars will replace the Albury Council flag on a pole outside the offices in Kiewa Street for at least two months from its acquisition.
