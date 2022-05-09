The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Notices of motion on Ukraine flag and storm fallout put by Albury councillor Darren Cameron produced vastly different outcomes

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 10 2022 - 2:55am, first published May 9 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coming soon: The flags outside Albury's council chamber. The flag on the right, which marks the City of Albury, will be replaced by the Ukrainian colours for some months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.