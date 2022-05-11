The Border Mail
MLHD compliance officer urges parents to help curb widespread vaping problem in schools

By Caroline Tung
May 11 2022 - 12:30am
MORE EDUCATION: Murrumbidgee Local Health District tobacco compliance officer Ian Hardinge believes the awareness among parents about vapes is very low. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Parents need to be more aware when it comes to identifying e-cigarettes and have conversations with their children about its dangers, according to tobacco compliance officer Ian Hardinge.

