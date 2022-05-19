Car driven into Wodonga park before being set on fire and destroyed

Wodonga detectives are investigating a fire that gutted a vehicle in parkland early Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called to Gerard Moylan Park off Brockley Street about 12.30am.
Advertisement
A vehicle was dumped before being set alight.
The car was gutted by the flames.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze after a short time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Detectives attended the scene about 9am to examine the vehicle and were working to determine the origin of the car.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said investigators were seeking information.
"We'd appeal for any witnesses who may have seen anything to contact Wodonga police or Crime Stoppers," he said.
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.