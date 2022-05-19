The Border Mail
REX blames Qantas for stopping 39 year Albury-Melbourne flight path

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
May 19 2022
REX to stop Melbourne to Albury flight route after nearly 40 years

Regional Express has attributed the closure of its flight path between Albury and Melbourne to Qantas flooding the market.

