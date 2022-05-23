The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Riverina MP Michael McCormack says Coalition colleagues are encouraging him to reclaim Nationals leadership

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 23 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REFLECTION: Michael McCormack says the Coalition would have received more votes in the federal election if was still the leader of the National Party instead of Barnaby Joyce. Picture: Madeline Begley

Michael McCormack has revealed some of his fellow politicians are encouraging him to reclaim the Nationals leadership following the Coalition's election downfall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.