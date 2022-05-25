The Border Mail
Home/News/Health
Subscriber

Border cancer patient says telehealth is 'the only way to go' moving forward

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORTH IT: Mariel Anderson, 81, of Tawonga South, said it would be a step backwards for telehealth consultations to be struck off the Medicare Benefits Schedule after June 30. Picture: MARK JESSER

Any move away from Medicare-funded telehealth consultations would be a "step back" for an 81-year-old blood cancer patient from Tawonga South.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.