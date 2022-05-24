The Border Medical Association has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albonese's newly formed government to sit down with Victoria and NSW to solve the region's health crisis.
It has not been announced who will be appointed federal health minister but former shadow health spokesman Mark Butler is tipped to take the reins.
BMA deputy chairman David Clancy said the association's key concern would be to continue to push the two states and the federal government to forget about politics surrounding the issue and "come to the table to fix the crisis".
"We still see opportunity in getting the federal government involved to try to help bring the states along to building a brand new hospital," Dr Clancy said.
"We note that the federal government did promise $400 million to the Flinders Medical Centre in South Australia during the election and understand the role that the federal government needs to play in hospital infrastructure."
He said the association hoped the government would understand the complexities of the region and make the Border health issue a a pressing priority as well.
"We're pleased to see Mr Albanese's comment about working with the cross bench and also working with the states in a collaborative manner," Dr Clancy said.
"We trust our elected representatives will continue to push for that opportunity and that we hope that the states will also see the opportunity and don't just sit back on their heels."
BMA chair Barb Robertson echoed the need for a joint effort to make a serious bid to solve an issue that has been kicked around for far too long.
"We need to have everyone at the table in order to have discussions about how we fund a new hospital," Dr Robertson said.
"It's only when we've had that discussion can we progress with moving forward.
"If we want to have discussions about funding models for a new hospital we need everyone in the room first."
On May 9, Mr Albanese promised, in partnership with the Peter Malinauskas South Australian Labor government, to deliver a $400 million expansion of Flinders Medical Centre. Mr Albanese's office did not reply to The Border Mail's request for comment yesterday.
