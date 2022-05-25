The WJ Findlay Oval is off limits at least for the short-term after a burst underground water pipe caused extensive damage to the playing surface.
The problem was detected earlier this week and the Rovers were forced to find an alternative training venue on Tuesday night.
Wangaratta Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan said the oval will be out of action for the time being.
"The best way I can describe it would be is the turf has wrinkled like a sheep after its been shorn," Sullivan said.
"When I first saw it, I thought there must have been an earthquake or something.
"We weren't able to train on the ground on Tuesday night and had to find a temporary oval.
"The O&M interleague training was also meant to be on the ground on Wednesday night but was transferred to Norm Minns Oval.
"I have got no idea how long the oval will be out of action for."
O'Sullivan said the club first noticed the leak on Saturday when it hosted Corowa-Rutherglen.
"We noticed the leak and turned the water off," he said.
"But I think someone has since turned the water back on.
"There must be a big water bubble underneath the surface."
The Rovers play their next home match against Wangaratta on June 11 and will be desperate not to lose their home ground advantage.
