A decorated Albury and District bowler will compete at state level individually for the first time.
North Albury's Stephen Broad will contest the Bowls NSW champion of club champions singles at South Tamworth Bowling Club next week after he took out the 2022 district and Zone 8 titles.
"The champion of champions is my favourite because you play the winners of every other zone of NSW," he said.
"You don't just put your name down to play, you need to win your club singles and then win your zone to compete in the last 16 in NSW."
Broad takes on Forster's Shannon White in his first match next Friday, followed by St George Basin's Peter Bobrige, with Halekulani's Paul Williams awaiting on the Saturday.
Section winners will progress to the semi-finals.
"First thing I will be packing this time will be my bowls," he added.
Meanwhile, Broad, and fellow North Albury bowlers Ed Simmons and Troy Campion won the 40th annual Commercial Club Classic earlier in May.
The trio were one of two teams to finish unbeaten through seven matches and edged out a side skipped by Rutherglen's Ian Baskett on shots up, 55 to 29. There was nine six-game winners.
Event organiser John McDonnell said the anniversary edition was a great success.
"At one stage, I had 100 teams, but with COVID, I ended up with 92, but we still paid down to 50th place," McDonnell said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
