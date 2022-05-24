Albury Netball Association is gearing up to host the North East Zone Netball Victoria Association Championships for the second year running.
Around 40 teams are expected to take to J.C King Park on Sunday, with the final representative tournament on the calendar catering for 17, 15 and 13-under players in championship and reserve divisions.
Albury rep netball coordinator Leonie Mooney is expecting over 400 athletes, 40 umpires plus coaches to make their way to the border on the weekend.
"Plus supporters, so up to 800 in and around the event enjoying our fantastic facilities," she said.
The grand finalists from each grade will progress to the Finals Day in July and will have the opportunity to take on other Victoria Zone finalists.
Players were unable to contest the finals day last year due to Covid, with Albury's 13-under and 15-under Gold teams among the sides to qualify.
