Justin Godfrey wasn't sure he'd ever compete at another Paralympic Games.
But the experienced para-triathlete's never say never attitude has got him back on track for qualification for the Paris 2024 event.
Godfrey has begun the climb back up the rankings after a major crash at the world championships on the Gold Coast in 2017, which kept him off the circuit for almost four years due to shoulder issues.
The 47-year-old made an impressive return to elite competition with victory in the men's PTS3 category at the Australian Paratriathlon Championships on the Gold Coast in April and backed it up with gold in his first World Triathlon Championship Series appearance of the season in Yokohama, Japan, this month, to promote himself to sixth in the world.
Godfrey revealed he had continued to run and cycle during the rehab process with his shoulder, which included unsuccessful surgery to reattach ligaments, but hadn't swam throughout the four years after the crash.
"It's holding in there," Godfrey said.
"It's got a bit tricky to keep it up with all the pools shut. They need to keep a 50-metre pool open all winter.
"I've had to train over at the leisure centre in Wodonga in a 25-metre pool with everyone else that is swimming around. It's only got a couple of lanes, so you can't really get a lane with your squad or anything like that.
"I'm still needing to get two-and-a-half to three kilometres in (three times per week), which is a lot of tumble turns in a 25-metre pool."
Godfrey will next compete in Montreal, Canada, on July 8, and hopes to put himself in a strong position to claim victory at the World Triathlon Championship Finals in Abu Dhabi in November.
Competition has become more intense in the PTS3 category with 27 ranked athletes set to compete for eight spots at the Paralympics.
With no prize money awarded at events, Godfrey said he wouldn't be able to pursue his dream without the support of his family and public contributions.
