The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Leah Mathey teaming up with niece Cassi for Wodonga this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 24 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY: Cassi and Leah Mathey are teaming up for their second season as teammates, with the niece and aunty duo both taking to the court in the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade competition for Wodonga. Picture: ASH SMITH

When Bulldogs' goal shooter Cassi Mathey steps on court in A-grade each week, she knows she has the backing of her aunty Leah in defence just at the other end of the court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.