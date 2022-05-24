When Bulldogs' goal shooter Cassi Mathey steps on court in A-grade each week, she knows she has the backing of her aunty Leah in defence just at the other end of the court.
With the Mathey name synonymous with Wodonga, the aunty and niece duo have plenty of supporters around the club.
There's Josh playing senior football, Jack playing thirds, Mick at the helm as president, then there's football manager Darren, Jo and Simon on the committee and past player Graham.
However, there's another Mathey cheering for them all.
"Pop (Leo) is a Bulldog through and through," Cassi said.
"He's very passionate about Wodonga Bulldogs and comes to watch the footy and netball every Saturday, he never misses a game.
"Nan (Lyn) comes along too with him.
"I have a lot of cousins, uncles and aunties at the club.
"I enjoy playing with aunty Leah. She was a bit of a mentor for me last year when I was down in the defensive end.
"This year I'm more in the shooting end, but she's still a mentor to me and always helps and guides me along the way."
It marks the second season Cassi and Leah have played together, after Leah arrived from Upper Murray League club Federals.
"It's nice having my niece play in the same team," Leah said.
"She's certainly got a lot of talent and potential.
"They (the Matheys) are very passionate Wodonga supporters and volunteer their time to keep the club running."
Growing up in Corryong, Leah began her netball career in the Upper Murray Netball Association, before moving to Melbourne where she joined Northern Panthers and Darley Football Netball Club in the Ballarat League, where she played and coached.
Settling on the border 18-months ago with her husband Simon, the 37-year-old said she's enjoying her transition into the Ovens and Murray competition.
"It's tough, and I'm usually playing against people who are a fair bit younger than me," she said.
"At Wodonga they're so young, sometimes they're talking about 18ths and 21sts.
"It's nice to see the under-17s coming up and having a go in the A and B grades.
"I think it's really nice to be able to see them improve and the enthusiasm they have.
"There's a lot of potential there and if I can help nurture that and be a bit of a role model then that's really good."
After an injury derailed Cassi's first A-grade season last year, she said she's put that behind her now and is taking more confidence into this season.
"It was nerve-racking coming back (from injury) at the start, but I got over it in the end," she said.
"We're really bonding as a team and that's helping a lot this season.
"We're still rebuilding, but we're going really well."
Following the bye round for interleague, the Bulldogs will face ladder leaders Corowa-Rutherglen.
Cassi said she's looking forward to the challenge of playing against the undefeated Roos.
"It will be good to play them," she said.
While Leah's eldest daughter Florence, 8, is currently enjoying Net Set Go, she admitted one day she may follow the Mathey tradition to join her cousins in maroon and white.
"It's certainly a family-oriented club, which is a good thing," Leah said.
