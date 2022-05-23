Corowa-Rutherglen are not talking about finals.
The Roos dropped to sixth after losing to Wangaratta Rovers, six days after their narrow loss to Yarrawonga.
But coach Peter German was quick to put their season into context.
"I really admire the guys," he said.
"We're coming from a few rows back.
"Everyone's wrapping up Yarra but we're doing this with pretty much local guys, local talent and bringing guys in from local leagues around.
"We're trying to build it from within, we're not going out and getting players here, there and everywhere.
"Our mantra's to be able to build it with a core group, local guys, young guys, and all of this at the moment is great experience for them.
"We don't use the word 'finals.'
"We don't want to start setting expectations or goals that put us under pressure.
"We've still got a lot of growth and a lot of learning to do.
"If we happen to make it, great, but our leaders and the people around the club know we're a work in progress."
