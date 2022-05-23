Justine Willis was a household name in the Ovens and Murray League, but the Yackandandah playing coach is now making her mark in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association.
Willis was crowned best on court in the TDNA's interleague win against Hume on the weekend in what was her first time representing the league.
"It's a really humbling thing being considered to represent your league and I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity," she said.
"It's always great playing with the girls you play against during the season."
The Roos have so far won three and lost three games this season and currently sit in seventh spot.
Despite the obstacles of coaching in the midst of a pandemic, Willis said she's loving the challenge.
"It's a new challenge and a different role for me and it certainly makes me think about the game differently," she said.
"Everyone's navigating Covid and things that we haven't had in other seasons with ins and outs.
"Credit to all the teams across all leagues because you're often working with new combinations and different players.
"But it allows juniors to step up and you bump players up from the grades where you can."
Yackandandah has welcomed five junior players up into the senior ranks this season.
Coming off the back of the bye round, the Roos will now prepare to face Rutherglen for round seven.
Willis praised TDNA coach Kath Evans for her work with the interleague side.
