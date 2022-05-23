The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Roos coach Justine Willis settling into Tallangatta and District League

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 23 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REPRESENTATIVE: Yackandandah coach Justine Willis in action during the TDNA's clash against Hume on Sunday, where she was best on court. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Justine Willis was a household name in the Ovens and Murray League, but the Yackandandah playing coach is now making her mark in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.