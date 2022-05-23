The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Lavington call on mental strength to hold on against Albury Tigers

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 23 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Last season's Ovens and Murray League B-grade netball best and fairest winner Tayla Furborough was among the best for the Panthers in the A-grade side's recent one goal victory against Albury.

Lavington coach Linda Robinson has revealed the Panthers work just as hard on their mental strength as they do physically in preparation for game days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.