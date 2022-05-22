The Border Mail

Wodonga Diamonds 3 Myrtleford 2: Havana Selvey goal wins it for Diamonds

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 22 2022 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
Havana Selvey scored the winning goal for Diamonds against Myrtleford Savoy.

Wodonga Diamonds came from behind to beat Myrtleford 3-2 on Sunday.

