Wodonga Diamonds came from behind to beat Myrtleford 3-2 on Sunday.
Summer Caponecchia gave the Savoy a third-minute lead at Melrose Park but Claudia Grofski soon had Diamonds on level terms.
Advertisement
A goal from BJ McGregor, eight minutes before half-time, nudged them in front and it was 3-1 when Havana Selvey found the back of the net with 15 minutes remaining.
Caponecchia doubled her tally late in the game but Diamonds held on to register their third win of the season.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Second-placed Melrose kept the pressure on leaders United, who had the bye, with a 6-0 win away to St Pats.
Albury Hotspurs won 4-0 at home to Wangaratta, with Jess Thomas laying on a 13th-minute opener for Mya Carroll and Elisha Wild bursting through to make it 2-0 around the half-hour.
Wild struck again moments later, jinking inside and firing high into the net, before completing her hat-trick with a brilliant solo effort six minutes from time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.