Wangaratta's hopes of remaining a powerhouse have received a monumental boost with Morris medallist Callum Moore and top on-baller Joe Richards extending their contracts for another two years in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
It means the pair will play with the Pies until at least the end of the 2024 season.
"It's a huge signing for the club," delighted coach Ben Reid said of Moore's signing, which the Pies announced first.
"Cal is in his prime and we couldn't be happier for him to commit for the next couple of years.
"He's obviously playing great football and we look forward to him continuing that form."
Moore joined the club last season after playing eight games at Richmond (2016-19) and two with Carlton (2020).
He stunned the league, claiming its best and fairest with his incredible combination of skill and pace, particularly for a 193cm player.
Moore can play anywhere, but boasts 39 goals after seven games, including 11 and 10 against Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury in successive weeks.
If he maintains his current average, he will kick a century of goals.
And the same could be said of Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams after he nailed 15 in the 124-point win over North Albury on Saturday.
After missing the first month with a broken finger, Williams now has 26 from only three games.
Williams kicked 583 goals over a stellar 10-year period with Norwood in the Eastern Football League, boasting a then career-high 14.
His effort fell just one short of equalling Brendan Fevola's club record, while he passed Frank Seymour's 14 in 1957.
Yarrawonga joined the O and M in 1929.
The league has the weekend of May 28 off due to the interleague bye where it's away to fierce rivals Goulburn Valley.
The squad will train again on Wednesday night at Wangaratta Rovers' WJ Findlay Oval with a number of coaches suggesting many of their guns will play.
