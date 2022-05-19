$12k in handbag: Woman gets stretch behind bars for stash of dodgy cash

A known Lavington drug-supplier found with $12,000 in cash in her handbag will remain in jail until early August.
Jasmin Wilson, on her arrest, had tried to tell arresting police that there was nothing untoward about the large wad of $50 notes.
But police immediately suspected otherwise, given Wilson's reputation as a known drug offender.
Her partner, too, had a criminal history linked to illicit drugs.
Wilson, 26, previously pleaded guilty to a dealing with the proceeds of crime charge laid after her arrest on November 23, along with a second offence of driving while disqualified.
While she did not appear, Albury Local Court heard also in late February how she was pleading guilty to three counts of supply a prohibited drug and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Those charges were laid in early 2021.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin has now handed Wilson an aggregate jail term of 18 months behind bars.
The sentence was backdated to September 4, 2021, which means - with time already served - she will be eligible for parole on August 3.
The cash was discovered by police when they searched her parked car outside a St Vincent de Paul shop.
The drug charges resulted from a NSW police operation dubbed "Strike Force Birriley".
Police told the court the intention was to investigate the ongoing supply of prohibited drugs in the area covered by the Albury Local Area Command.
As a result, police secured a warrant on December 10, 2020, that allowed them to use a surveillance device for a phone number used by Wilson's ex-partner.
Surveillance was then carried out between December 12, 2020, and January 24, 2021.
In a period of just over two weeks from December 28, Wilson agreed to supply methamphetamine on 15 separate occasions.
The total weight was 13.7 grams.
On January 9, 2021, she agreed to supply 226.8 grams of cannabis leaf for $1080.
Police executed a search warrant on her home a few weeks later, on January 28.
They uncovered 29.18 grams of methamphetamine and $386 in cash.
