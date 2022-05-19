Victoria Police have wound back the search for a 70-year-old Melbourne man who went missing near Mount Hotham nearly a week ago.
In a statement Victoria Police said it was winding back the search after the extreme weather and snowfalls across the search area.
"The bush in this area is very dense and rugged requiring searches with specific skills and equipment," a spokesperson said.
"As search numbers scale back, extra attention is being applied to the aerial search with the use of drones and the police helicopter.
"Solo units (off road motorcycles) will join the search as a focus on outlying and more remote areas is searched."
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
