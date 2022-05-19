The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Police wind back search for missing Christos Pittas at Dinner Plain

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 19 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victoria Police have wound back the search for a 70-year-old Melbourne man who went missing near Mount Hotham nearly a week ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.