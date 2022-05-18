A woman remains in hospital and a man in custody following a serious domestic violence related assault in Wodonga.
A 39-year-old man faced court on Wednesday following Monday night's incident at a Trudewind Road home.
He has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury to the woman, and a charge of intentionally causing injury.
Police said the victim remained in hospital following the alleged attack.
She allegedly suffered upper body injuries during the assault, with police called to the scene about 10.15pm.
The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Wodonga Magistrates Court wearing a white forensics suit, flanked by two custody officers, after being charged on Tuesday night.
Lawyer Sally Wilson said the man wasn't going to apply for release, but the 39-year-old said he wanted to seek bail.
Ms Wilson spoke to her client a short time later and said he wouldn't make an application.
The court did not hear details of what allegedly occurred during the violent incident.
The case was listed as a filing hearing, which sets a timetable for the matter to progress to a higher court.
Ms Wilson said drugs, self harm, and an injury to the man's hand were custody management issues.
An order banning the man from contacting the woman was imposed.
He was also banned from going within 200 metres of the Trudewind Road home.
A brief of evidence will be served by June 30 and the accused man will return to court on August 11.
