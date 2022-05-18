The Border Mail
Wodonga domestic assault victim still in hospital, man in custody

By Wodonga Court
May 18 2022 - 6:00pm
CRIME SCENE: Police at the Trudewind Road home on Tuesday following an incident the night before.

A woman remains in hospital and a man in custody following a serious domestic violence related assault in Wodonga.

