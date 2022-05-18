WHEN the global pandemic grounded the live music industry, Leisha Jungalwalla and Cat Leahy had not long made a base at Yackandandah.
The indie darlings behind pop-rock band This Way North had been touring at home and abroad full-time for three years.
Jungalwalla said a friend had offered them some space, where they camped a couple of nights a month between gigs.
"We were very lucky we were there at that time because no one knew what was bearing down on us," she said.
With their US and Canadian tours abandoned in 2020 owing to the pandemic, the duo settled at Yackandandah while they tried to navigate a new world order.
Jungalwalla returned to teaching while Leahy did a hat workshop to simultaneously pursue a hobby and upskill.
"The hat business snowballed and within three months she had a wait list for custom made hats," Jungalwalla said.
"Almost a year ago she opened up a small hat shop in Yack called Feather and Drum Hat Co, where she sells her hats and her Mum's knitting.
"We are now balancing life between music and hat making!"
During May and June, This Way North will team up with long-time mate and acclaimed singer-songwriter Mark Lang (Skipping Girl Vinegar) on a regional tour funded by Creative Victoria.
They will launch the tour at Yackandandah Town Hall on Friday night.
Rich with melody and storytelling, Lang has returned with his debut solo release.
A renowned lyricist, his performances are a must-see immersive live experience.
This Way North is still celebrating the release of its third and final EP (released early 2021), gaining wide acclaim and rotation on Double J and ABC Radio National.
The Yackandandah gig starts at 8pm.
Bookings via TryBooking.
